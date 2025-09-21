Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Shares Down 7.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.02. Approximately 335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Sims Metal Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

