Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$13.18 and last traded at C$13.13, with a volume of 597845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.74.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CG. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Cibc World Mkts raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.47.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 59.31%.
Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye.
