Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$13.18 and last traded at C$13.13, with a volume of 597845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CG. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Cibc World Mkts raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.47.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 3.1%

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 59.31%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye.

Further Reading

