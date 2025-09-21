Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,920,593 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the previous session’s volume of 627,090 shares.The stock last traded at $10.63 and had previously closed at $9.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Stratasys from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $896.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.62.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.15 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 17.42%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Stratasys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stratasys, Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Stratasys by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Stratasys by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 782.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 91,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

