Insig AI (LON:INSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Insig AI (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Insig AI had a negative return on equity of 185.09% and a negative net margin of 4,307.68%.

Insig AI Stock Performance

Insig AI stock opened at GBX 20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.16 million, a PE ratio of -115.47 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.08. Insig AI has a one year low of GBX 11 and a one year high of GBX 41.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard Bernstein bought 375,000 shares of Insig AI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 per share, with a total value of £75,000. 29.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insig AI Company Profile

Catena Group Plc is an AIM listed data science and machine learning company focused on providing solutions to the asset management industry.

