Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $520,000 Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 81,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 227,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $99.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.80.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.