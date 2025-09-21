First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF $HYLS Shares Purchased by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,528,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,826,000 after acquiring an additional 625,788 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 498,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 136,221 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 329,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after acquiring an additional 64,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after buying an additional 36,990 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0%

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $42.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

