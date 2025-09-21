Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January $GJAN

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 147,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 88,323 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $687,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. now owns 136,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period.

GJAN stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average is $39.15. The company has a market cap of $400.37 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.48. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $40.57.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

