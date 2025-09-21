Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF $RDVI

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,889,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,414,000 after purchasing an additional 912,535 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,181,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,750,000 after purchasing an additional 561,929 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,700,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,325,000 after purchasing an additional 59,709 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 487,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,362,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,313,000 after purchasing an additional 190,323 shares during the last quarter.

RDVI opened at $25.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

