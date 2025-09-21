Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,569 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $17,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Country Club Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $204.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.34.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

