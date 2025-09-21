Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG Shares Purchased by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,499 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 149.2% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,280.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $57.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $57.67.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

