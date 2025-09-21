Westfuller Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVAV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in AeroVironment by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $278.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.96. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $295.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -435.23 and a beta of 1.02.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $454.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.70 EPS. Analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $4,550,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,153,390.65. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Wedbush raised AeroVironment to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $210.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.92.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

