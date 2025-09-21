Westfuller Advisors LLC Acquires 485 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF $DMXF

Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.3% of Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Westfuller Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $62,000. XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,483,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $75.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.84. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $76.35.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

