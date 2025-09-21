Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 183 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,859.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $121.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $122.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.59 and its 200 day moving average is $105.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

