Piscataqua Savings Bank Makes New $119,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Broadcom by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $363.38 per share, for a total transaction of $181,690.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,054.76. The trade was a 1.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,273,520. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 840,522 shares worth $236,959,124. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $344.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

