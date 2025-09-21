Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Corning were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in Corning by 165.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 90.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.55. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $79.98.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corning from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $1,367,706.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 88,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,563.96. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 35,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,933.48. This trade represents a 29.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,899. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.