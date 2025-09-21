AstraZeneca PLC $AZN Shares Sold by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 58.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $3,066,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $26,828,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 123,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $82.41. The company has a market cap of $236.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.37.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.