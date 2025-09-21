Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $182,000 Position in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price (up from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $191.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.66. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.67 and a 52-week high of $196.00.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

