Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 147,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 473.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 53,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 44,392 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $246.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.63. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $247.04.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.