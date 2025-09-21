Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 80,394 Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF $JBBB

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,394 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,313,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 135,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Down 2.0%

JBBB opened at $48.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $49.71.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.