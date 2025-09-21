Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 163 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $120.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $120.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

