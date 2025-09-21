Sellwood Investment Partners LLC Acquires 5,865 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

Sellwood Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of Sellwood Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 618.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter.

VCLT stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $81.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.92.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

