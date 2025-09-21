Sellwood Investment Partners LLC Has $727,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Sellwood Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Sellwood Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.97 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $79.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

