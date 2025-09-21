Matrix Trust Co Raises Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF $IMCV

Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co owned approximately 2.18% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $15,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMCV. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMCV stock opened at $79.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $744.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.14. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $81.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.4212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

