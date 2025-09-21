Matrix Trust Co Buys 673 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 257,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 10,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

APAM opened at $45.68 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.56.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $282.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 71.72%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 77.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

