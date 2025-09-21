Matrix Trust Co Raises Stock Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Matrix Trust Co raised its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 58.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 114.0% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 210.0% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down previously from $327.00) on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $1,557,750.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,135.52. The trade was a 22.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total transaction of $7,543,953.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,286 shares in the company, valued at $117,194,933.16. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,062 shares of company stock worth $32,217,635. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $242.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.34. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $228.54 and a 1-year high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.25%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

