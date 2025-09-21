Matrix Trust Co Purchases 1,906 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $708,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $400,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $40.93 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

