Matrix Trust Co Buys 3,186 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF $ISCV

Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCV opened at $66.94 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.08.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

