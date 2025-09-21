550 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY Purchased by Sellwood Investment Partners LLC

Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 24.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 7,983.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 25.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 995.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 639,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,500,000 after purchasing an additional 580,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $182,503.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,579.25. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $93.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $116.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

