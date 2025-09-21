Matrix Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Matrix Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,240,000 after buying an additional 1,239,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,709,000 after buying an additional 70,907 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 26.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000,000 after buying an additional 709,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,108,000 after buying an additional 36,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,137,000 after buying an additional 29,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $216.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.04 and a 200-day moving average of $228.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.69 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. CIBC raised their price target on Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

