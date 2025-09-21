Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC trimmed its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 135.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 188.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at $300,279. This represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.87.

Entergy stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.95 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.85%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

