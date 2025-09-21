Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 331 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 24.5%

IEFA stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.98 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

