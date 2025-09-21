Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Purchases New Stake in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKLO. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Oklo in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Oklo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OKLO. UBS Group began coverage on Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Oklo in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Oklo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Oklo from $30.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Oklo in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Oklo Stock Performance

NYSE:OKLO opened at $135.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.52 and a beta of 0.59. Oklo Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $136.53.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oklo news, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $2,742,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,970,000. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 41,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $2,900,814.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,387 shares of company stock worth $31,635,080 in the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

