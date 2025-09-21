Nordson Corporation $NDSN Shares Acquired by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Nordson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Nordson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $225.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. Nordson Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.03 and a 52 week high of $266.86.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $741.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.04 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.75.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

