Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Buys 869 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJS

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 74,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 222,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,763 shares during the period. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 38,314 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BSJS opened at $22.19 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $22.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Caterpillar Stock Hits All-Time High—Is There More Room to Run?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Berkshire-Backed Lennar Slides After Weak Q3 Earnings
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Analysts Turn Bullish on Hershey—Is Pepsi the Next Value Play?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.