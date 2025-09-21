Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Buys 869 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJS

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 74,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 222,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,763 shares during the period. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 38,314 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSJS opened at $22.19 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $22.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.1169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

