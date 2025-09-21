Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases 356 Shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group $IHG

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 219.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 186.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of IHG stock opened at $119.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $94.78 and a 12-month high of $137.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.23.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.566 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 140.0%. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.04%.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

