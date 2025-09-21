Scratch Capital LLC Purchases 102,266 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Scratch Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 9.3% of Scratch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Scratch Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $11,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 131,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $37.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.