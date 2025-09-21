Scott Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $24,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Spring Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 75,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 14,457 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.25 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $78.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.63.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

