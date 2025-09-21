Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Sells 1,618 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,187,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,124,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 75,439,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,338,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,580 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,265,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,737,602,000 after purchasing an additional 513,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 137.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,907,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,458,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074,827 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,880,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $800,507,000 after purchasing an additional 319,435 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $49.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.6839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 134.98%.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus increased their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

