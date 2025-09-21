Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 12.7% of Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $20,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,444,000 after buying an additional 5,775,232 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,450,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,883,000 after buying an additional 1,254,652 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,163,000 after buying an additional 2,554,009 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,477,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,608,000 after buying an additional 1,106,110 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,822,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,147,000 after acquiring an additional 332,496 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

SCHG stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $32.02.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

