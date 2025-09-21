TTP Investments Inc. Takes $249,000 Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 20.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 17.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kilter Group LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 8,410 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $424,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,609. The trade was a 85.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $133,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 166,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,403,402. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,535,085 shares of company stock worth $78,035,921. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:HIMS opened at $57.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.14. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.06 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.