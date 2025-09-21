Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

