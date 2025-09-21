Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF $ITOT

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,168,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,512,000 after buying an additional 665,477 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12,104.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,876,000 after buying an additional 478,596 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,638,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,338,000 after buying an additional 78,277 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 738,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,140,000 after buying an additional 74,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 995,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,576,000 after buying an additional 62,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $145.40 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $145.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.50. The firm has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.