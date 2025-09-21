Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Acquires 150,194 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 417.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,194 shares during the period. Roblox comprises 2.7% of Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $19,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,640,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,624 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,889,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,350 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 217.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,322 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Roblox by 55.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,960,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,818,000 after buying an additional 1,769,669 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Roblox by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,256,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,897 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, September 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total value of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,808,756.48. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,552 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $2,419,175.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 242,469 shares in the company, valued at $28,541,025.99. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 822,938 shares of company stock worth $92,998,426. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX stock opened at $135.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.74. Roblox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

