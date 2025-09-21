FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF $BUFR Stock Position Reduced by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,603 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,317,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,805,000 after purchasing an additional 361,917 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 257,440 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,072,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,230,000 after purchasing an additional 175,574 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,657,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,530,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,437,000 after purchasing an additional 151,279 shares during the period.

Shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.61. FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF has a twelve month low of $26.79 and a twelve month high of $32.38.

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

