CarMax, Inc. $KMX Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 54.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,376 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,093,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,056,000 after purchasing an additional 206,106 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,863,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,131,000 after purchasing an additional 133,629 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,415,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,672,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,742,000 after purchasing an additional 162,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,521,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,571,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $58.42 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In related news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares in the company, valued at $196,308.56. The trade was a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

