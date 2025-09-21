Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $18,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $426.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.11 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 246.28, a P/E/G ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $340.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.35.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.70.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

