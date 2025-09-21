Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,043,000 after buying an additional 2,458,453 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,796,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,894,000 after purchasing an additional 220,622 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,373,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,174,000 after purchasing an additional 283,721 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 12,781,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,825,000 after purchasing an additional 969,442 shares during the period. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,662,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,139,000 after purchasing an additional 497,242 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $38.70.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

