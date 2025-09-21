iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 380.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $110.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.51. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.10 and a 52-week high of $119.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.