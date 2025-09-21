Analysts Set Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) PT at $18.43

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.4286.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Larimar Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at Larimar Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

In related news, Director James E. Flynn acquired 9,375,000 shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,538,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,524,624. This represents a 5,718.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRMR. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,923 shares during the last quarter. Massar Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 70.6% in the second quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 127,171 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9%

LRMR stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $347.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Larimar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.