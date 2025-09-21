Compass Ion Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 768 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,427,129,000 after buying an additional 407,878 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $404,288,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,545,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,839,000 after purchasing an additional 56,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Quanta Services by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,139,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PWR opened at $389.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $424.94.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Northland Securities cut shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.19.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

